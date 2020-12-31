2020 Tally: At Least 400 Murders in Democrat-Controlled Houston

At least 400 people were murdered in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s (D) Houston, Texas, in 2020.

ABC 13 reported the city reached the grim milestone of 400 homicides for the year on December 29, 2020. That is “at least 42% over 2019 and 100 more than the highs seen in 2015 and 2016.”

Aggravated assaults are also surging in the city.

Mayor Turner has been responding to the death and violence by stressing that he has been trying to get more police officers on the streets, but his efforts have not been successful.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo cites the coronavirus closures of the city’s court system as a contributor to the violence and mayhem. With no court dates occurring, Acevedo indicated that “officers are laughed at by suspects, who say they will be free in no time and back on the street.”

Other Democrat-controlled cities also saw spikes in violence in 2020.

On December 31, 2020, Breitbart News noted that more than 4,100 people had been shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago in 2020. Some of these victims were shot on Chicago expressways, where 115 such shootings occurred prior to mid-November.

On December 22, 2020, Breitbart News indicated that the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police was apoplectic about an officer shortage in Mayor Brandon Scott’s (D) Baltimore. They used a tweet to call out Police Commissioner Michael Harrison:

No actionable crime plan at the street level! In the last 13 days, there have been 19 homicides and 30 failed murders (shootings) in Baltimore. If your starting pitcher is getting crushed, you bench him! — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 22, 2020

