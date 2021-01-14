Delta Air Lines Bars D.C.-Bound Passengers from Checking Guns Ahead of Inauguration

AWR Hawkins

Delta Air Lines is banning gun check-ins for passengers headed to the Washington, DC, area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

NBC News reports that Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Squawk Box, “We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington.”

Bastian indicated the airline will implement a policy this weekend that will prohibit D.C.-bound travelers from checking firearms on flights. The new policy does not impact law enforcement officials who are authorized to carry firearms.

USA Today notes that Bastian was asked if he is worried about the behavior of Delta passengers. He responded by noting that nearly all Delta passengers “are really great and doing a good job.”

He added, “I don’t want to overreact. I think this is a moment hopefully in time with the outcry around the election results.”

