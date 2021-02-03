Prosecutors Claim Kyle Rittenhouse Violated Bond, Seek Arrest Warrant

Prosecutors claim Kyle Rittenhouse violated his bond agreement and are asking the Kenosha County Court to issue an arrest warrant.

TMJ4 reported that prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved from his address in Antioch, Illinois, and did not inform the court within the time-frame set forward in the terms of the bond.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after the August 25 deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. The deaths occurred during riots following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Breitbart News noted Rittenhouse was released from custody November 10, 2020, on a $2 million bond.

Breitbart News also explained that the left went apoplectic when they learned that actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell allegedly helped meet the $2 million.

Now, prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of violating the terms of his bond. TMZ noted that prosecutors claim he “is no longer living at the address listed with the court, and has failed to update it within 48 hours of moving.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.