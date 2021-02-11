Report: Detroit Residents’ Concealed Pistol Applications Delayed into 2022

Residents of Wayne County, Michigan, which includes Detroit, face a lengthy delay for Concealed Pistol License (CPL) appointments that stretches into 2022.

Fox 2 reports that Wayne County Commissioner Melissa Daub was shocked to learn the wait time for a CPL appointment had reached ten months for her constituents. She called to set up an appointment for herself as a way of verifying the wait and learned the earliest date for an appointment was January 17, 2022.

Daub indicated the county clerk’s office has been handling CPL applicants on a face-to-fact basis since coronavirus rules took hold in March 2020. She believes the office is simply overwhelmed by the demand and unable to keep up.

Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards explained: “Beginning last March the Wayne County clerk’s office began requiring applicants to make an appointment to drop off their application rather than simply walking in and handing it to a county employee. That means far fewer Detroit residents can apply every day, but the demand for concealed carry licenses continues to grow.”

Commissioner Daub noted that “Clerk Garrett has expressed concerns about her department being short-staffed. That has been a long-term issue, and lack of office space.”

She added, “I don’t want this to seem like the clerk’s office is not doing their job. They are working very hard with the limited resources they have and it’s been very stressful with the pandemic.”

