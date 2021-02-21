One Shot Dead, Others Injured in American Legion Attack

One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a Sunday morning shooting at an American Legion in Kennett, Missouri.

The Sun reported that the incident occurred shortly after midnight Sunday and that officers responded after getting a 911 call “about a person shooting a firearm.”

Kennett police noted, “Upon arrival, (the) investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot. Officers discovered five total victims. One victim later died from his injuries.”

KAIT explained two of the wounded victims are in critical condition and had to be flown to Cape Girardeau for treatment.

KWCH noted one person was shot last week at an American Legion in Wichita, Kansas. There was a party in the Wichita Legion at time of the shooting.

