Arizona Lawmakers Sending ‘Firearm Freedom’ Bill to Gov. Doug Ducey’s Desk

Arizona’s Senate passed legislation Monday night to prohibit in-state enforcement of federal gun control laws which violate the Second Amendment.

The bill, HB2111, is titled, “2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act.” It passed in the Arizona House on February 24, 2021.

Text of HB2111 says:

Pursuant to the sovereign authority of this state and article II, section 3, Constitution of Arizona, This state and all political subdivisions of this state are prohibited from using any personnel or financial resources to enforce, administer or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the United States government that is inconsistent with any law of this state regarding the regulation of firearms.

The Associated Press summed up HB2111 by noting that it “[prohibits] police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.”

One Democrat — state Sen. Lisa Otondo (Yuma) — joined Republicans in passing the legislation.

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Missouri state Sen. Eric Burlison (R) was pushing legislation to nullify federal gun control within his state.

KMOX News Radio 1220 observed Burlison’s legislation, Senate Bill 39, was a preemptive move to bar enforcement of any egregious gun controls which might be put in place by the Biden Administration.

