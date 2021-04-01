Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) contends the Democrats’ anti-gun positions are anti-woman.

She sent out a tweet Wednesday, saying “the Left’s gun control agenda will affect America’s women more than anyone else.”

The Left’s gun control agenda will affect America’s women more than anyone else. I’m a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I’m safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 31, 2021

Boebert earned election to the House in 2020 running on a pro-Second Amendment platform.

On December 23, 2020, she told Breitbart News she planned to “carry a firearm each day” once sworn into office in D.C.

She had already completed the process for applying for a D.C. concealed carry permit when she spoke to Breitbart, and on February 4, 2021, she received the permit.

Boebert has a very small physical stature and weighs less than 100 pounds. She often alludes to her small size, like she did in her Wednesday tweet, noting, “I’m a five foot tall, 100 pound woman. The only way I’m safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer.”

