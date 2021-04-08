The Senate “must finally act” to impose gun control measures at the federal level, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday following President Biden’s speech unveiling his executive actions on guns.

“I was sworn in just weeks after Sandy Hook. I thought the Senate would listen to the American people and do something about gun violence,” she said, accusing Republicans of “working for” the National Rifle Association (NRA), which the left routinely demonizes.

“President Biden is right: the Senate must finally act,” she said:

I was sworn in just weeks after Sandy Hook. I thought the Senate would listen to the American people and do something about gun violence. But year after year, tragedy after tragedy, the @SenateGOP keep working for the @NRA. President Biden is right: the Senate must finally act. https://t.co/Wgl9WUpCE1 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 8, 2021

Biden formally unveiled his executive action on guns in a Thursday address, deeming gun crime in the U.S. an “epidemic” and referring to it as an “international embarrassment.” Biden plans to use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pave the way for gun control action with “red flag” laws, directing the department to craft a model for states to adopt.

The 78-year-old commander-in-chief is focusing on three additional facets related to the issue, including “ghost guns,” the recategorization of AR-15 pistols, and “DOJ-led research into gun trafficking,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” Biden said during the address. “Enough prayers, time for some action.”

Watch:

The White House

Biden also expressed hope Congress would work to make gun control laws a reality.

“No matter how long it takes, we’re going to get these passed,” he vowed. “We’re not going to give up.”