On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) declared Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.”

The state-level action comes after passage of “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status in a number of Nebraska counties, WOWT noted.

NTV ABC highlighted the proclamation’s warning: “The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms,” it reads. As a result, “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

Ricketts posted a video himself signing the proclamation to Facebook:

On April 7, 2021, Breitbart News reported Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed legislation prohibiting the in-state enforcement of federal gun control laws that infringe on the Second Amendment.

The Associated Press observed the legislation Ducey signed, HB 2111, “[prohibits] police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.