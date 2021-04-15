Poll: 72% of Voters Support the Second Amendment

A McLaughlin & Associates poll conducted April 8-13, 2021, shows 72 percent of general election voters support the Second Amendment and its protections on the right to keep and bear arms.

Moreover, the poll found 73.4 percent of general election voters agreed that “the Founders understood the importance of law-abiding citizens right to legally own firearms for things like hunting, sport and personal protection.”

The 73.4 percent also agreed that “the 2nd Amendment is one of our most important and cherished civil rights in the U.S. Constitution.”

By a margin of 58.1 percent to 21.9 percent, general election voters said they were more likely to support a candidate “who supports the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.”

And by a margin of 55.5 percent to 36.1, general election voters said they believe enforcement of existing laws is more important that the passage of new gun control.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and executive vice president Alan Gottlieb reacted to the McLaughlin poll, saying, “As we’ve been saying for years, gun control extremists have been completely wrong in their desire erase the Second Amendment and turn a right to bear arms into a heavily-regulated privilege. That notion doesn’t even square with non-gun owners, as the McLaughlin survey results confirm.”

He added, “Americans are protective of their constitutional rights, and we will use these poll results to fight the attacks on gun owners happening right now on Capitol Hill and in the Oval Office.”

