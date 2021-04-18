NYPD Confiscates Rapper’s Hummer-Mounted T-Shirt Gun

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers confiscated the t-shirt gun mounted on rapper Christopher Stoney’s Hummer as he drove in Manhattan Saturday afternoon.

The New York Post reported that “NYPD pulled the Hummer over at West 16th Street.” Stoney explained the gun atop the Hummer was used to shoot t-shirts into crowds during events, but police took Stoney to Midtown South Precinct and removed the gun.

Stoney received a ticket for “unlawful possession of an air rifle.”

The Daily Mail noted Stoney’s Hummer was “swarmed by NYPD” as he drove through Manhattan.

Stoney lives in New Jersey, where he is also involved in the fashion industry.

