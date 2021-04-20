Politico: John Cornyn Willing to Find ‘Common Ground’ on Gun Control

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is reportedly talking to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and is willing to search out “common ground” for gun control.

Politico noted Cornyn was not comfortable supporting the current universal background check gun control proposals Democrats have put forward but could be open to more narrow offers.

Cornyn mentioned having “quiet conversations” with Murphy for the purposes of “[finding] common ground.”

Murphy also reached out to Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN). Politico observed Braun “said that he’d be open to a narrower attempt, but not the kind of comprehensive legislation Democrats want.”

WAVE 3 TV indicated Braun came out in favor of “better background checks” and a red flag law in August 2019. His support for the gun control measures came after Indiana adopted a red flag law at the state level.

Despite the red flag law, Indiana witnessed a high profile, mass public attack at a FedEx facility on April 15, 2021.

Colorado has a red flag law and universal background checks, yet the state witnessed a high profile, mass public attack at a Boulder grocery store on March 22, 2021.

