Louisiana’s Democrat Governor Pledges Veto of Constitutional Carry

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his proposal to spend state surplus dollars, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) pledged Thursday to veto legislation aimed at removing the requirement for law-abiding citizens to get a permit before carrying a concealed handgun for self-defense, the Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday.

State Sen. Jay Morris’ (R-Monroe) carry bill passed a Senate committee and will soon go to the entire Louisiana Senate for consideration.
The AP reported Morris’ bill “would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana — if the person isn’t barred from having a firearm because of a violent crime conviction or some other legal prohibition — to carry a concealed handgun.” Twenty other states have abolished permitting for concealed carry.
The 20 other states are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Note: Tennessee’s end to permit requirement goes into effect July 1, 2021.)

