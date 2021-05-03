12 Shot During Weekend in Democrat-Controlled Atlanta

Twelve people were shot, two fatally, during the weekend in Democrat-controlled Atlanta, Georgia.

11 ALIVE reports that one of the two fatalities was 15-year-old Diamond Johnson, who was shot Saturday night following an alleged fight outside a Waffle House.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teens were shot in the incident as well, but their wounds were not fatal and their names remain private.

The weekend’s second shooting fatality occurred just after midnight Sunday, amid “a dispute inside a nightclub off Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta.” Two men, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old, were struck by bullets. The 20-year-old is stable but the 22-year-old died.

Atlanta has now witnessed 44 homicides for the year, which means “homicides are up by about 60% across the city from this time last year.”

Forty-five people were shot in Democrat-controlled Chicago over the weekend as well, and five of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

