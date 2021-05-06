Alleged Intruder Armed with Knife Takes Fatal Head Shot

An alleged intruder armed with a knife took a fatal head shot from a homeowner Tuesday in Escambia County, Florida.

WKRG reports that the suspect, a 54-year-old male, allegedly kicked in the door of the residence then “armed himself with a knife.”

He allegedly made threats against the woman of the house and went “room to room” trying to find her. He discovered her in a back bedroom. She was armed and shot twice at the man out of fear for her life.

One of the shots struck the suspect in the head, killing him.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) commented on the incident, saying, “At the time of the incident, the suspect, had an active Domestic Violence Injunction filed on him. He was also reportedly on his way to anger management treatment when the incident took place.”

The ECSO posted video showing the suspect allegedly kicking in the door to make entrance into the home.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

