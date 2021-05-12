3 U.S. Soldiers Charged with Supplying Guns Used in Chicago Murders

Three soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, face charges of supplying guns that were used in Chicago homicides.

WGNTV reported that 21-year-old Demarcus Adams, 22-year-old Jarius Brunson, and 22-year-old Brandon Miller, were arrested Tuesday.

Their arrests stemmed from an investigation into a March 26, 2021, Chicago birthday party in which eight people were shot, one fatally.

Police discovered that a number of the firearms tied to the shooting were purchased from a store in Clarksville, Tennessee, which is only 25 minutes from Fort Campbell.

Moreover, officers found that Adams, Brunson, and Miller, were the alleged purchasers of some of the firearms.

Further investigation revealed the trio allegedly purchased a total of 91 firearms from gun stores around Fort Campbell.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted “Miller allegedly would provide [the guns] to people in Chicago” once they were purchased.

Law enforcement personnel recovered “49 empty firearm cases” while searching the home shared by Miller and Adams on April 29, 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.