Nearly 30 People Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Chicago

Twenty-nine people were shot, five fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the first fatality occurred just before midnight Friday. The death was discovered after officers saw a man “with a gunshot wound in his back” who was “running down the street with a rifle.”

Police apprehended the armed man and found a dead individual near the scene.

Early Saturday morning around 3 a.m., two people were killed and three others injured when shots were fired during a party in Gresham. The Chicago Sun-Times noted both fatalities were result of gunshot wounds to the head.

An unidentified male was found ” in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue” with a gunshot wound around just after 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The fifth fatality of the Friday-into-Saturday-night time-frame occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday “in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road.”

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News pointed out 15 people were shot Tuesday through Wednesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. The outlet also noted that at least 26 people were shot over Mother’s Day weekend alone.

The Mother’s Day Weekend victims included a 14-year-old boy who died from his wounds.

