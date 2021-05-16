Two Chicago Police Officers Shot in Early Sunday Morning Attack

A gunman in an alley opened fire and wounded two Chicago police officers Sunday morning before being shot himself.

The Chicago Tribune reported the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. in an alley “in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue.”

The two officers arrived at the alley in response to a “shots fired” report and once there, a man allegedly turned, raised a gun, and began shooting at them.

Both officers were hit, but at least one of them was able to return fire and shoot the suspect, wounding him.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) pointed out both officers were wearing their uniforms and were “readily identifiable as police officers when they were fired upon.”

Chicago police superintendent David Brown commented on the attacker, saying, “This offender had no regard for their position as police officers. No regard. And began trying to kill them.”

The Chicago Sun-Times noted both officers were “stable, recovering and in good condition,” citing Brown.

