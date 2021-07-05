More Than 70 Shot over July 4th Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

More than 70 people were shot, 13 of them fatally, over July 4th weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that a total of 72 people were shot over the holiday weekend, including numerous children.

Among the injured were a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy.

There were 13 shooting fatalities over the holiday weekend, with the deceased ranging from ages 19 to 40.

The 40-year-old was shot to death by someone who alleged he was playing music too loud in his apartment. Someone knocked on the 40-year-old’s front door, complained about the music, and an argument ensued. Thereafter, the person fatally shot the victim.

Breitbart News noted that 32 people were shot Thursday alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and a one-month-old girl was among the wounded.

The Sun-Times pointed out there were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year.

The paper also noted more than 330 people were killed in Chicago during the first six months of 2021.

Nearly 70 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago during the weekend of June 25-27, 2021.

