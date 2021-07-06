Andrew Cuomo Seeks to Flatten the Curve: Gun Violence Edition

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced gun control efforts Tuesday using the pandemic-laced language of “public health.”

Cuomo said he wanted to “quell” the infection, “treat” the “Public health issue,” “target hotspots with data and science,” and “break the cycle of escalating,” aka flatten the curve.

To accomplish these goals, Cuomo announced specific gun control measures, including an effort to undercut the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a federal law protecting gun makers from frivolous lawsuits.

Cuomo made clear his intention to counter PLCAA by re-instituting New York’s Public Nuisance Liability for Gun Manufacturers. He made clear the goal is to remove “immunity” for gun makers.

He also stressed smart gun technology, which is technology that operates via bio-readers for fingerprints, like a smart phone, or uses a bracelet or ring that sends a single to activate the pistol. Both technologies have proven troublesome, as bio-readers struggle to read fingerprints on blood or mud-caked hands and the bracelets to make a gun operational can simply be stolen with the gun, making it easy for the criminal to use.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.