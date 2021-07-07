Concealed Permit Holder Intervenes, Shoots Chicago Gunman

A concealed carry permit holder intervened and shot a Chicago gunman on July 4 after witnessing the assailant attack three people.

The Chicago Tribune reports the incident occurred “in a South Austin alley” just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The gunman shot three people, killing one. The two wounded individuals were both males. The deceased was identified as a 45-year-old female named Janina Ford.

The concealed permit holder, a 49-year-old man, witnessed the attack and shot the gunman twice, leaving him in serious condition.

Breitbart News noted nearly 100 people were shot Friday night through Monday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. The weekend violence followed a Thursday on which 32 people were shot, including a one-month-old girl.

