Donald Trump Jr: ‘Biden Fine with Terrorists Being Armed, Just Not Law-Abiding Americans’

In this picture taken on August 13, 2021, Taliban fighters are pictured in a vehicle along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before following weeks of being under siege. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
AWR Hawkins

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the untold thousands of firearms left behind in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban by tweeting, “Joe Biden is fine with terrorists being armed… just not law abiding Americans,” on Monday.

“The US spent about $83 billion over the last two decades on training and equipping the Afghan military. The sum included more than 75,000 vehicles, nearly 600,000 weapons and more than 200 aircraft,” the U.K. Independent noted,

In this photograph taken on May 3, 2017, Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers train at the Kabul Military training centre (KMTC) on the outskirts of Kabul. Fresh recruits to Afghanistan's elite special operations forces will soon be on the frontline of the war against a resurgent Taliban -- a battle US President Donald Trump has vowed "to win" by putting more American boots on the ground indefinitely. Camp Morehead, a former Soviet base near Kabul, is one of two training bases where the commandos are drilled by Afghan instructors in a programme overseen by US-led international forces. / AFP PHOTO / SHAH MARAI / TO GO WITH: Afghanistan-army-conflict, FOCUS by Anne CHAON (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Independent observed that as recently as Tuesday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan admitted the Biden Administration lacks a “complete picture” of how much of that equipment was left behind during the U.S. military withdrawal.

“But certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban,” Sullivan added.

A Taliban fighter sits on the back of vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. military has taken over Afghanistan's airspace as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Taliban sympathizers allegedly paraded through streets Friday while holding U.S.-made weapons, Breitbart News reported.

Video of the alleged parade in the regional capital Qalat was revealed by the Emirati 6news agency:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) reacted to the guns, and other equipment now in Taliban hands, by tweeting, “The question we all need to be asking is ‘Why was there not any attempt to destroy or remove any of the military hardware that was left behind in Afghanistan?’”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) waits for the beginning of a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol July 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to introduce legislation to limit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's donations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted Boebert’s tweet, and observed, “Because Joe Biden is fine with terrorists being armed… just not law abiding Americans.”

Biden campaigned on banning AR-15s and similar rifles in America. AR-15s are semiautomatic rifles that fire one round each time the trigger is pulled. But many of the weapons the U.S. sent to Afghanistan are “M4 carbines and M16 rifles,” according to the Independent. The M4 and M16 rifles are capable of shooting in full auto or in three-round bursts of full auto.

