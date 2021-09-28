15 Shot Monday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, six of them fatally, on Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes the first fatality of the day occurred at 12:45 a.m., following an argument over a card game. A 38-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man as a result of the altercation.

At 1:40 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest “in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed “in the 200 block of East 121st Street about 6:20 p.m.”

At 6:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man “in the 8800 block of South Throop Street” was also shot in the head and killed.

A 57-year-old man “in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street” was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle delivering food. The gunman reportedly walked up to the man’s vehicle and opened fire.

ABC 7 reports that an eight-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing outside after school Monday. He was shot during an attack that was allegedly intended to target the boy’s 18-year-old brother.

The eight-year-old boy’s name was Demetrius Stevenson.

8-year-old Demetrius Stevenson was shot and killed tonight. The child shot in the head while playing on the porch of his home in Markham. Police say this was a gang related shooting. Investigators believe the child’s 18 y.o. brother was the intended target. 📸 @lhfirm pic.twitter.com/e2JWiZBRL6 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) September 28, 2021

Breitbart News points out over 60 people were shot during the most recent weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

HeyJackass.com observes that 371 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in September 2021, and another 83 have been shot and killed.

