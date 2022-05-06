Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Shot Dead in Texas

An alleged catalytic converter thief was shot and killed by police in Sugar Land, Texas, Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m.

FOX 26 explains that police responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft “at Imperial Lofts on Stadium Drive.” Officers arrived to find numerous individuals in a suspect vehicle and a chase ensued, ending with the occupants exiting the vehicle and running into a nearby field.

Officers combed the field and one officer discovered one of the suspects, who was allegedly holding a gun. The officer shot the suspect, fatally wounding him.

ABC 13 notes Sugar Land Police Department Assistant Chief James Davis said, “One of our officers had our drone up in the air and was tracking the suspect as he ran through the field. Several officers were in the field. As a perimeter was set up, the suspect produced a weapon and the officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.”

The three other suspects who ran from the vehicle are still on the loose.

