Poll: Gun Control Not Top Tier Issue for Registered Voters

A poll conducted June 24-26 by Morning Consult/Politico shows top issues for registered voters this election year, and gun control is not one of them.

The poll lists the issues about which voters are most concerned as “Economic Issues,” “Security Issues,” “Health Care Issues,” ‘Women’s Issues,” “Seniors Issues,” “Education Issues,” and “Energy Issues.”

Among the top issues, those dealing with economics, women, and security garnered the most concern.

Although it was outside the top tier concerns, stricter gun control received strong support from registered voters.

The poll also asked about the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) June 23 ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, which struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance:

As you may know, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law which required those applying to carry a concealed weapon to have a ’proper cause’ for doing so, citing that it was a violation of the 2nd amendment. Do you support or oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision?

Forty-six percent of registered voters supported the SCOTUS ruling while 39 percent opposed it.

The poll queried 2004 registered voters and has a margin of error of ± 2 percent.

