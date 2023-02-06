Suspect Dead After Allegedly Threatening Armed Homeowner

A man was shot and killed Saturday after he allegedly threatened and approached a Texas homeowner who was armed with a shotgun late Saturday morning.

ABC 13 reported the incident began around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when 50-year-old Mark Anthony Correro allegedly forced entry into a home, claiming a truck parked at the house belonged to him.

Correro was “forcefully” removed by the homeowner.

He allegedly returned some time later and the homeowner, armed with shotgun, ordered Correro to the ground. When Correro allegedly refused compliance then threatened the homeowner and his fiancée.

Correro allegedly walked toward the homeowner and his fiancée while making threats, which is when the homeowner shot him in the chest.

InForney.com noted Correro was found lying on ground, unconscious, when Smith County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.

When paramedics arrived Correro was pronounced dead at the scene.

