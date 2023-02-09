An alleged intruder is in critical condition after being shot in the neck by a Mount Airy, North Carolina, homeowner Tuesday.
WXII reported that police received calls about a shooting around 4:00 p.m. and arrived at the residence to find the homeowner in the front yard with a shotgun.
WFMY noted that the intrusion suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Scott Laskey Brown, was also in the front yard. Brown was lying on the ground “with a gunshot wound to his neck.”
Investigators believe Brown made entry into the home while allegedly armed with a handgun and the homeowner shot him once he was inside.
Brown was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.
