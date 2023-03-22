Denver Schools Are Good With Guns on Campus After School Shooting

Earlier on Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that two school staff members were shot at Denver’s East High School and reports are now surfacing that Denver Public Schools (DPS) superintendent Alex Marrero responded by announcing armed resource officers would be placed on campus.

KDVR noted that DPS had armed resource officers until the DPS board voted to remove them in 2020. The officers remained on campus until 2021.

KDVR listed the names of the DPS board members who voted to removedthe resource officers from campuses:

Auon’tai Anderson

Jennifer Bacon

Scott Baldermann

Angela Cobián

Rev. Brad D Laurvick

Barbara O’Brien

Carrie Olson

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) used Twitter to criticize gun violence and called for more to be done shortly after Wednesday’s shooting. Gun Owners of America replied to Hickenlooper by noting the school’s armed defense–school resource officers–had been removed in 2021:

Actually, the school district removed School Resource Officers (a.k.a. good guys with guns) from the school in 2021. That's a change that clearly DID NOT work. Let's empower teachers & parents to defend our kids as well! https://t.co/BQDy3Pf1Ps — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) March 22, 2023

Chalkbeat Colorado observed that DPS superintendent Alex Marrero responded to Wednesday morning’s shooting by announcing the school resource officers will be placed back on campuses.

Marrero told school board members he is “committing to having an armed officer at each comprehensive high school.” He made clear that East High School, in particular, would have two armed officers on campus each day for the rest of the school year.

