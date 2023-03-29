White House Won’t Say Whether Biden Supports Confiscating Semiautomatic Rifles

During Wednesday’s press conference, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre would not say whether President Biden supports confiscating semiautomatic rifles.

A reporter said, “In the last presidential campaign, one of the Democrat contenders said that what he would do is come for AR-15s.”

He then asked, “Does the president support, not just banning the sale and manufacture of semiautomatic weapons, but, further than that, confiscation?”

Instead of answering the question ‘yes’ or ‘no’, Jean-Pierre said, “Let me just be very clear, what we’re talking about, AR-15s, [this] ‘assault weapons’ ban, they are weapons of war and they should not be on the streets across the country, in our communities, they should not be in schools, they should not be in grocery stores, they should not be in churches, that’s what the President believes.”

As Jean-Pierre continued, she stressed that Biden has done all he could do via executive action, and noted that he is now waiting for Congress to act.

She said that once Congress passes a ban Biden will “be happy to sign that legislation that says, okay, we’re going to remove ‘assault weapons,” which she quickly corrected to say, “We’re going to have an ‘assault weapons’ ban.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com