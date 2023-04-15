A survey from Rasmussen Reports shows that more likely voters blame mental health for mass shootings than blame guns.

The survey was conducted April 4-6, 2023, with 957 likely voters taking part.

According to Rasmussen, 42 percent of likely voters blame mass shootings on mental health issues while 29 percent place the blame on “access to firearms.”

Eleven percent of respondents blamed shootings on social media, while seven percent blamed the actual shooters.

Two-thirds of respondents also believe the March 27, 2023, attack on a Nashville Christian school will inspire copycat attacks at other schools.

Sixty-eight percent of likely voters said the FBI should release the manifesto left behind by the 28-year-old transgender who killed three children and three adults at the school.

The desire to see the manifesto released is strong regardless of political affiliation; “78 percent of Republicans, 66 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of unaffiliated voters” say the manifesto should be released to the public.

