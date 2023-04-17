President Joe Biden issued a statement Sunday commending Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) on his push for gun control in the wake of shooting that killed six at a Nashville Christian school.

Breitbart News reportedthe Christian school shooter was a 28-year-old transgender who planned to commit “mass murder” at the school, according to Nashville Police.

The school did not have a resource officer on campus to protect the children, so once the shooter was inside the building no armed resistance was present.

Gov. Lee responded to the shooting by signing an executive order to enhance background checks and by urging the state legislature to pass a red flag law.

On Sunday Biden released a statement which said, in part, “I commend Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for signing an Executive Order to expand background checks and calling on the Tennessee statehouse to pass a red flag law.”

Biden indicated he hopes more Republicans will follow Gov. Lee’s lead on gun control.

