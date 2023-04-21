Reuters Photographer Allegedly Staged Photos of Children with Guns

Reuters photographer Evelyn Hockstein has muted comments on her Twitter profile after parents accused her of publishing staged photos of their children with guns at the NRA Annual Meeting in Indianapolis.

Hockstein’s ruse unraveled after parents claimed she had their children pose with guns, then published the photos without parental permission, FOX News reported.

Dan Eckart took his six-year-old grandson to the NRA Annual Meeting and described a photo of his grandson pointing a gun at a camera as a “set up.” He claims his grandson was looking at a gun and Hockstein walked up and told the boy to “look at her.”

Reuters denied any wrongdoing but did go through and remove childrens’ names from photo captions.

🚨Meet @Reuters photographer Evelyn Hockstein (@evelynpix). At NRAAM, parents/grandparents say that she staged photos featuring their children. She instructed the kids to pick up guns & positioned herself in front of them to capture the images she wanted.… pic.twitter.com/HHqQwKgaiY — NRA (@NRA) April 21, 2023

On April 16 Shannon Watts, affiliated with Mike Bloomberg gun control, tweeted some of Hockstein’s photos and added a caption which read: “Eddie Eagle must be sitting on a nest somewhere because he was nowhere to be found at the NRA’s annual meeting. Responsible gun owners and parents wouldn’t allow a child to put a finger on the trigger while pointing a gun – even props – at people.”

Hockstein muted her Twitter comments approximately ten minutes after being outed for allegedly staging the photos.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.