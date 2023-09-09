New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Issues Order Suspending Concealed Carry for Self-Defense

Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, speaks during a conversation on protecting reproductive rights at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The Biden administration has sought to spotlight efforts to protect abortion access after the Supreme Court struck down Roe …
Sam Wasson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) issued an order Friday suspending, for 30 days, state residents’ rights to carry guns for self-defense in Albuquerque.

The ban applies to concealed and open carry.

Constitutional Carry

AP Photo/Al Behrman, File

The Associated Press reported that the governor made the move in response to gun violence in the city of Albuquerque.

KOB4 noted the ban on carrying guns begins September 8 and runs for 30 days, after which the governor will make a decision about extending it.

When questioned about her order’s impact on the Second Amendment, the governor stressed her belief that “no constitutional right … is intended to be absolute.”

The order came days after an 11-year-old boy was murdered in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina responded to the governor’s order by making clear he will not enforce it. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen indicated he is concerned the order violates New Mexicans’ constitutional rights.

Gun rights supporters hold signs and listen to speakers at a gun rights rally and march at the Utah State Capitol on March 2, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The rally attracted several hundred people for the march to the Utah Capitol in favor of 2nd Amendment rights as gun control supporters call for more limits and bans on assault weapons. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey/Getty Images

Legal challenges to the ban are expected.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.