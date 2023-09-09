New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) issued an order Friday suspending, for 30 days, state residents’ rights to carry guns for self-defense in Albuquerque.

The ban applies to concealed and open carry.

The Associated Press reported that the governor made the move in response to gun violence in the city of Albuquerque.

KOB4 noted the ban on carrying guns begins September 8 and runs for 30 days, after which the governor will make a decision about extending it.

When questioned about her order’s impact on the Second Amendment, the governor stressed her belief that “no constitutional right … is intended to be absolute.”

The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment “does not exist” due to an “emergency.” Under this legal theory *all* of our “rights” are essentially eliminated. Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

The order came days after an 11-year-old boy was murdered in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police chief Harold Medina responded to the governor’s order by making clear he will not enforce it. Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen indicated he is concerned the order violates New Mexicans’ constitutional rights.

Legal challenges to the ban are expected.

