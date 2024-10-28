At Least 19 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Friday night at 7:30 p.m. “in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue.” A 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone opened fire, hitting him at least once.

The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital where he died.

Just after midnight Saturday the weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred, leaving a 22-year-old dead. The incident took place “in the 3500 blk. of North Belmont Harbor Drive,” where two 22-year-old men were standing outside. Someone opened fire from inside a dark SUV has it passed by, striking both of the 22-year-olds, leaving one of them dead at the scene.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday “in the 800-block of E. 89th Place.” A 39-year-old man was found inside a home shot to death.

WGN-TV noted that the 39-year-old had been shot in the abdomen.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 478 people have been killed in Chicago this year.

