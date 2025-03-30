Man Shot, Killed, Outside NCCA Tourney Game in Atlanta

A 42-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded outside Atlanta’s State Farm Arena just before Friday’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen game between Michigan State and Ole Miss.

FOX News reported the man was from Charlotte, North Carolina.

FOX 5 noted the man “was initially reported dead but was revived and being cared for in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital.” However, he succumbed to his wounds a short a time later.

It is believed the man “approached a group of people, who were gathered on a sidewalk, and exchanged words with the group before gunfire erupted.”

No suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting but there does appear to be surveillance video of the area in which the shooting occurred.

