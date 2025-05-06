Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act Advances in House Committee

The Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act advanced in the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs on Tuesday, inching closer to the restoration of hundreds of thousands of veterans’ gun rights.

Breitbart News spoke with Rep. Crane on January 23, 2025, and blasted “unelected bureaucrats” who have targeted the rights of military veterans who use a fiduciary to help with their finances.

At that time, Crane was part of a hearing which he described as being “about whether or not unelected bureaucrats can strip away Second Amendment, God-given rights from our veterans if they need help managing or their assets.”

In a post to X, Crane, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, noted that Democrats who support the status quo on bureaucrats being able to strip away gun rights often claim they do so in order to help reduce suicide among veterans, particularly combat veterans. But Crane rejected this line of thinking, saying, “When it comes to suicide, a lot of these individuals, a lot of veterans….who are struggling with PTSD and have some of these issues, one of [their] biggest issues is fear and trauma because [they] thought [they] might lose [their] life in battle against other people with guns.”

