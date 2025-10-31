Delaware State Police Launch Portal for Handgun Purchase Permits

In keeping with the new state requirement that all would-be handgun buyers first acquire a purchase permit, the Delaware State Police have launched a portal for permit applications.

Called the “Permit to Purchase Application Portal,” the webpage is used to gather personal information, including name, address, gender, date of birth, email, employment status (including employer info), and race and ethnicity information.

Applicants must also provide proof of having completed a firearms training course and must make an appointment for electronic fingerprinting.

Thereafter, applicants must answer the same questions that appear on ATF firearm transfer form 4473, including a question that asks about marijuana use.

The Truth About Guns (TTAG) noted that “the Delaware State Bureau of Identification has 30 days from receipt of a completed application to issue a decision. Incomplete submissions will be returned for correction, delaying approval.”

TTAG pointed out that individuals with a Delaware Concealed Deadly Weapon license are exempt from the permit-to-purchase requirement. WHYY indicated that “certified firearm instructors, competitive shooters, and hunters with a state safety certification” are exempt as well.

The permit-to-purchase requirement takes effect November 16.

