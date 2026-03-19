Premier Doug Ford commended an Ontario homeowner who shot an intruder Tuesday and made clear his opinion that the homeowner “should have shot him a couple more times.”

Breitbart News reported that the incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, when a group of alleged intruders–at least some of whom were armed–entered the home. The homeowner opened fire on the suspects and one was later apprehended after being dropped off at a hospital to have his wounds treated.

York Regional Police made clear the homeowner would not face charges as he “accessed a legally owned and properly stored firearm,” which he then used to defend himself.

On Wednesday, Premier Ford addressed the situation, and CBC quoted him saying that home intruders “need to be shot.”

Speaking directly about the Ontario homeowner shooting the intruder, he said, “Congratulations for shooting this guy — should have shot him a couple more times as far as I’m concerned.”

Ford slammed the Canadian government for “going after legal, law-abiding gun owners” and criticized judges who are quick to release bad guys back into the streets: “They always want to protect the bad guys, the judges always want to protect the Charter rights — how about the charter of rights of the people, to keep them safe rather than always protecting these criminals.”

Karen McCrimmon, Ontario Liberal critic for the Solicitor General, criticized Ford’s commendation of the homeowner, saying it is “irresponsible and insensitive for any leader to praise violence.”

She added, “No one should be congratulated for shooting another person.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.