The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said a home intruder armed with a shotgun died Friday night after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with a San Jacinto, California, homeowner.

KTLA reported that police were called to the scene shortly after 10:20 p.m.

Officers were told that “the homeowner was visiting a neighboring residence when he heard screaming and gunfire coming from his own home.” He ran to his home and, upon entering, spotted the alleged intruder holding a shotgun.

ABC 7 noted that the homeowner armed himself and confronted the suspected intruder.

CBS News quoted a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office press release which said, “During the confrontation, the suspect fired multiple rounds at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire, striking the suspect,

The homeowner was not wounded in the shootout but the alleged intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.