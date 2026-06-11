Canadian Police Report: Most Crime Guns in Canada Originated in… Canada

Toronto City News noted that a report from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) indicates most crime guns recovered and traced in Canada also originated in Canada.

According to Toronto City News, “The analyses found almost all of the long guns traced — and a substantial number of the handguns — were domestically sourced.”

They pointed out that all aspects of the report were not released, but the parts that were indicated “the RCMP centre completed 6,951 firearm traces” in 2024.

Of the guns traced, “Seventy-one percent of… [them] were domestically sourced long guns, 17 per cent were smuggled handguns, nine per cent were domestically sourced handguns, and two per cent were smuggled long guns.”

Sixty-seven of the guns 6,951 firearms traced proved to be what Democrats and leftists refer to as “ghost guns.”

Of the firearms successfully traced in 2023, “Eighty-six percent were deemed to have been domestically sourced and 14 per cent were smuggled.”

CTV News quoted Saint Mary’s University historian Blake Brown reacting to the findings, saying, “You’re probably seeing a lot of incidents where these guns are being used in rural areas, particularly, and a lot of those guns… they’re not handguns flowing into Toronto across the border, they’re long guns that are owned by large swaths of people in rural parts of Canada.”

The RCMP did not comment on how the data appears to undermine claims that guns being used for crime in Canada are flowing in from other origins.

RCMP spokesperson Marie-Eve Breton simply said, “The Canadian Firearms Program’s role is to provide information regarding its mandate and activities and does not extend to commenting on public perceptions or speculation.”