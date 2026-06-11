Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Intruder at Neighbor’s Home

A Miami Gardens, Florida, man shot and killed an alleged intruder at his neighbor’s house around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

NBC Miami reported that “the suspect tried to rob a house and the victim had opened his door to the suspect before they got into a physical altercation.” The suspect allegedly fired a gun at some point, as he and the homeowner continued to struggle.

As the fight continued, the homeowner’s girlfriend ran next door for help and a neighbor armed himself and came to assist the resident.

CBS News Miami noted that the neighbor “had his own confrontation” with the alleged intruder “and then shot him in the head.”

The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.