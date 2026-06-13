Grandpa’s Gun: High Standard Supermatic Trophy .22 LR

The High Standard Supermatic Trophy reviewed for this article belonged to my grandfather, then to my father, and now to me. And like a classic American car from the 50s or 60s, it immediately draws one’s mind back to a time when beauty was more than skin deep; a time when products were made to look as good as they performed.

This pistol, made during the 1970s, has a fluted 7 1/4 inch barrel, an adjustable rear sight, and a trigger that most gun companies would give anything to be able to mass produce today.

The wooden grips are cut and textured so that they fit the hand like a glove. These things bear witness to a commitment to the smallest details that is rarely seen in .22 LR firearms made today.

The Supermatic Trophy is a plinker first class, delivering surreal accuracy. The pistol is a joy to shoot.

High Standard began around 1930 and continued making firearms until the early- to mid-1980s. They were an American company making guns for the American shooter.

Their Double Nine .22 LR revolver is renowned for its durability and accuracy, and this Supermatic Trophy is right there with it, in pistol form.

Whether you are a collector or simply someone who loves a high quality plinker for the range, the Supermatic Trophy is a winner. The more I shoot it the more I know why grandpa smiled so much.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.