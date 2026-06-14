Teenager Shot in NYC as Knicks Fans Celebrate NBA Championship

A 17-year-old was shot in New York City as residents of the city gathered to celebrate the Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The BBC noted “the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94–90 in game five on Saturday to clinch the title for the first time in more than half a century.”

The New York Post reported that crowds filled the streets after the victory and the teenager “was shot in the left foot around 2 a.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway.”

The Daily News pointed out that an NYPD officer transported the teen “to Bellevue Hospital because the rampaging crowds of fans around Times Square prevented ambulance access.”

The NYPD detained three people after the shooting and recovered a gun.

FIFA World Cup celebrations were also occurring in the street.

A bus was set ablaze and other cars and trucks were damaged as crowds gathered, as Breitbart News reported.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.