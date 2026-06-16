1 Dead, 1 Wounded, Suspect at Large, After Delaware Hospital Shooting

One person is reportedly dead, another person wounded, and a suspect is at large following a shooting inside Wilmington Hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

FOX News reported two shooting victims without noting their conditions. NBC Philadelphia noted that one of the victims is deceased and one is wounded.

WDEL FM also observed one dead and one wounded.

Police Chief Wilfredo Campos indicated the shooting suspect is a male but provided no details on his identification.

CNN pointed out that the deceased shooting victim was a male.

Hospital patient guide Brian Pfeffer was in the hospital when the shooting occurred and recalled hearing two gunshots, which sounded “almost like firecrackers.”

No word yet on the type of gun used in the attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.