The Washington Post stressed the gun control lobby’s anxiety over President Trump’s rollback of gun control and claimed “experts” are saying the rollback could lead to “mass casualty events.”

On June 15, 2026, the Post pointed to the 34 proposals put forward by ATF Director Robert Cekada within the hour after the Senate confirmed him to his position: “[The] proposals hit on regulations around buying, selling and owning firearms, including changing rules about safety notices, reducing the paperwork needed to buy guns and making it easier to access some firearm accessories.”

They added:

In the last 17 months, the Trump administration has delivered win after win for the nation’s most ardent gun-rights advocacy groups, chipping away at dozens of federal regulations. While many of these efforts target regulations from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — the law enforcement agency within the Justice Department tasked with regulating the nation’s millions of firearms — the administration’s work stretches across the executive branch.

The Post noted that gun control advocates have “pilloried” the Trump administration’s pro-2A actions, suggesting administration members “are acting recklessly and could endanger the public with a wholesale rollback of regulations.”

They warned that the Trump administration wiped out more “security checks” for “gun owners…who use unregulated stabilizing braces to effectively transform pistols into more deadly rifles” and claimed that “experts” say Trump’s actions could lead to “mass casualty events.” (The “experts” lifted the phrase “mass casualty events” from an ATF summary explaining threats that could be faced if state-level “guardianship and involuntary commitment” laws for mental health sufferers are insufficient.)

In summary, the Post makes it sound as though we are steps away from an apocalypse due to Trump’s defense of the right to keep and bear arms.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.