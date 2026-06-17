18-20 Year-Old West Virginians Concealed Carrying Without Permits

As of Friday, 18-20 year-old West Virginians are able to legally conceal carry for self-defense without needing any permit or license from the state.

On April 2, 2026, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) signed legislation to expand the state’s constitutional carry provision to include 18-20 year-olds. Prior to that, 18-20 year-olds could only carry concealed if they passed a gun safety course and acquired a permit.

The legislation signed into law by Morrisey took effect on Friday.

WTRF noted that Dr. Jim McJunkin argued against expanding constitutional carry to 18-20 year-olds, suggesting it “creates concerns because of impulsive behavior, risk-taking, and the potential for substance abuse.”

However, numerous pro-2A voices defended the legislation and those contending for the right of 18-20 year-olds to be armed for self-defense carried the day.

It should be noted that 18-20 year-olds could already legally open carry a handgun in West Virginia without a permit.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.