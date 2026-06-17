23-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Delaware Hospital Shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the Delaware hospital shooting that left one injured and one dead earlier in the day.

Breitbart News noted that police were called to Wilmington Hospital around 3:30 p.m. after shots were reported. They arrived to find two people had been shot, one fatally, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown following the incident.

Later in the day, UPI reported that the 23-year-old suspect was apprehended in Philadelphia.

No details were released on the alleged shooter, but the Wilmington Police Department said the incident was “targeted” and “isolated.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.