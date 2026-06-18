On Wednesday, a three-judge panel for Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeals ruled that the state’s ban on concealed carry for 18-20-year-olds is “unconstitutional.”

The New York Post reported that the judges were unanimous in their decision and that Judge Spencer D. Levine wrote the majority opinion.

Levine observed, “Eighteen- to 20-year-olds can defend the country without restriction but can only utilize their Second Amendment right to self-defense with severe restrictions.”

He added, “Restricting 18- to 20-year-olds — members of the same ‘political community’ as other law-abiding adults — from rights to self-defense would make the Second Amendment a ‘second-class’ right.”

Courthouse News quoted Levine writing, “This burden on law-abiding 18- to 20-year-olds’ right to public carry — and specifically here concealed carry — which is not applicable to any other adults, is a burden that is facially unconstitutional as to 18- to 20-year-olds.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier welcomed the court’s decision:

The two judges on the panel in addition to Levine were Chief Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz and Judge Shannon K. Shaw.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.