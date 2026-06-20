Chicago: At Least 13 Shot When Drive-By Shooters Open Fire

Two drive-by shooters opened fire on a group of people, wounding at least 13 in Chicago’s Princeton Park neighborhood Friday night around 11 p.m.

WLS reported that police believe both shooters were inside the same red SUV and opened fire simultaneously on a crowd of people.

NBC Chicago noted that the driver of the SUV fled the scene once the shooting stopped.

Responding officers initially found two people with gunshot wounds and later discovered a 26-year-old man who was injured but refused any medical help.

Ten others were injured and their injuries came to light after they all self-transported to the hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 188 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.