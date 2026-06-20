Homeowner Reports Break-In Then Shoots, Kills Suspect

A Blue Springs, Missouri, homeowner called 911 to report a break-in at his home Friday morning, then shot and killed the suspect before police arrived.

The homeowner indicated “someone had entered the home unlawfully” during the 911 call, KMBC noted.

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

KCTV5 reported that neighbors were surprised by incident, claiming the neighborhood is usually very quiet.

“I’m just more in shock than anything,” neighbor James Ononye said. “Especially with how things have progressed in our communities nowadays, we have to be able to protect our families…Just beware of your surroundings because things are happening in our communities.”

Neighbor Zion Torres observed, “I was appalled, because I’m like, for the most part, it’s quiet around here. No issues, anything. So to hear that this happened, this could potentially happen to us, is disheartening.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.